No communal angle to MP assault case

A viral video claims that a young labourer in MP was beaten mercilessly after refusing to chant religious slogans. Anwar sustained serious injuries at the hands of Deepu Rawat and his associates. Alt News found that an old video of a group of men beating another in Rajasthan due to a personal rivalry was linked to a recent case where Anwar was thrashed in MP’s Neemuch. There is no communal angle to the attacks.





First published on www.altnews.in