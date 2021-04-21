Remdesivir not a sure-shot remedy for COVID-19

Chennai :

On April 17, the Centre decided to review the prices of Remdesivir in the country. The most sought after drug during the COVID-19 crisis is also being sold in the black market for desperate patients, while social media is inundated with requests for Remdesivir. Alt News parsed through reports and found that despite many extensive studies testing the effect of mortality and duration of hospitalisation, Remdesivir remains ineffective for most COVID-19 patients.





