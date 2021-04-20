DeTect: Video shows ‘no crowd’ in Haridwar for Kumbh

Chennai :

Supporters of the Kumbh Mela have shared a video to portray that Haridwar has not witnessed mass gatherings and a false perception is being built against the Hindu festival. Alt News found that a video filmed when Govind Ghat did not witness large gatherings was shared to falsely suggest that Hardiwar was not crowded for the Mela. The video was shot 6-7 km away from Har Ki Pauri, which is the main pilgrim attraction.





First published on www.altnews.in