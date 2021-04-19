DeTect: No proof of camphor aiding in increased oxygen levels

Chennai :

A viral message suggests inhaling the vapour of camphor, clove and eucalyptus oil can increase blood oxygen level and relieve respiratory distress. Alt News found that there is no scientific basis to support this claim. Instead, sniffing the mixture can cause camphor poisoning, which in some cases is life-threatening. At the max, these may work as a ‘feel good’ therapies during mild respiratory infections or inflammatory sinusitis.





