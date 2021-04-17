Sat, Apr 17, 2021

DeTect: Idol desecration given false communal spin

Chennai:
A TV channel recently tweeted a video claiming that three temples were vandalised in Dwarka, Delhi. Members of a specific community were targetted for this incident, as per various reports. Alt News found that DCP/Dwarka, Delhi had informed the channel that the accused Mahesh was arrested from the same locality and the incident does not have a communal angle. “He was aggrieved due to inadequate rainfall,” said the police. 

First published on www.altnews.in

