DeTect: UP wasn’t hailed as topper in managing COVID

Chennai:
Media outlets recently reported an unnamed study by Johns Hopkins University found Uttar Pradesh’s management of crisis during the pandemic was among the best in the world. Alt News found the report in question was jointly prepared by the UP government, in collaboration with several experts. The report makes no explicit mention of UP’s proficiency in tackling COVID.
First published on www.altnews.in
