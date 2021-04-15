DeTect: B’deshi viral video falsely shared as WB footage

Chennai :

Visuals of a crowd armed with sticks trying to stop army vehicles from moving forward have gone viral on social media. Users are claiming that the incident is from West Bengal, where assembly elections are currently underway. The video had earlier been fact-checked and it was found that it was shot at Hathazari Road in Bangladesh. These demonstrations that were held to protest the Indian PM’s visit to the country.





First published on www.altnews.in