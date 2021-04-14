CISF jawan was not injured in WB violence

After four people lost their lives in firing by CISF in Sitalkuchi during elections in West Bengal, a photo of a wounded CISF personnel is being widely shared by BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari.
With a Google reverse image search, Alt News came across an article by Dainik Jagran published on April 10, 2021. It says that the man in the viral image is ASI SP Sharma of Jharkhand who was attacked by langurs and left with a deep wound on his cheek.
First published on www.altnews.in
