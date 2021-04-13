Tue, Apr 13, 2021

DeTect: BJP MP’s car window smashed from outside

Published: Apr 13,202112:43 AM

Chennai:
On April 10, a video of locals in Hooghly, West Bengal, attacking BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s car went viral. The video showed a window of her car shattering amid the commotion. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) claimed that the window was not broken by the crowd but was shattered from inside. But, a video shared later by a journalist showed how a stone hurled from outside shattered the glass. 

