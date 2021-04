Chennai :

The message claimed that the police in Noida caught a boy ‘trapping’ a girl in ‘love jihad’. It was claimed the anti-Romeo squad caught a couple in Buddha Park in Noida’s Okhla. Alt News found that it was four-year-old image from Lucknow shared as a ‘love jihad’ case in Noida. The actual incident pertained to some other issue.





First published on www.altnews.in