DeTect: Unrelated Naxal link claimed in Bijapur attack

Chennai :

A deadly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on April 2 left 22 soldiers martyred. In this backdrop, a politico tweeted clippings and wrote, “It is evident who are urban Naxals.” It claims two people including a BJP member were arrested for Naxal links. Alt News found those arrested were not related to the recent attack in Bijapur. The arrest happened last year when BJP leader Jagat Pujari was found supplying a tractor to Naxalites.





First published on www.altnews.in