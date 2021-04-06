Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Video of CM Yogi using expletive not ‘doctored’

Published: Apr 06,202103:26 AM

This week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to a news agency on COVID which led to a Twitter fire-storm after many pointed out that he used an expletive on camera.

The UP CM was criticised by opposition parties and journalists for lashing out at a reporter. The UP CMO stated that the last three seconds of the viral clip were doctored and a case will be registered against those sharing the video to tarnish the CM’s image. Several other news channels however said, the video is genuine.

