Video of CM Yogi using expletive not ‘doctored’

This week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to a news agency on COVID which led to a Twitter fire-storm after many pointed out that he used an expletive on camera.
Chennai:
The UP CM was criticised by opposition parties and journalists for lashing out at a reporter. The UP CMO stated that the last three seconds of the viral clip were doctored and a case will be registered against those sharing the video to tarnish the CM’s image. Several other news channels however said, the video is genuine.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations