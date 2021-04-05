DeTect: Chyawanprash not proven to be a cure for COVID-19

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
In the pandemic, as per a report, products like Chyawanprash have seen an 85% increase in demand. A recent ad for a brand claimed that Chyawanprash could protect against COVID-19. Alt News scanned through several research reports and found that the said brand has released no research paper to support their claim and the summary on their website is highly dubious.
First published on www.altnews.in
