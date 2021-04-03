DeTect: Clash between groups given communal angle

Chennai :

A clash that broke out between two groups was reported by a TV channel as two rival religious groups indulging in a scuffle and one of them chasing the ‘secularists’ with sticks for offering chadar at Jaspur dargah in Uttarakhand. Alt News ran a fact check and found that the local police had clarified that a scuffle had broken out between two groups from the same community on the issue of donations and construction. There is no communal angle to the report.





First published on www.altnews.in