DeTect: Clash between groups given communal angle

Chennai:
A clash that broke out between two groups was reported by a TV channel as two rival religious groups indulging in a scuffle and one of them chasing the ‘secularists’ with sticks for offering chadar at Jaspur dargah in Uttarakhand. Alt News ran a fact check and found that the local police had clarified that a scuffle had broken out between two groups from the same community on the issue of donations and construction. There is no communal angle to the report.
First published on www.altnews.in
