DeTect: Youth injured in UP, not targetted communally

Chennai :

A video of two burn victims has been shared on social media with the claim they were attacked with acid for playing Holi in Khanpur, UP. Alt News spoke to SHO of Khanpur police station who said, “These boys were celebrating Holi and got drunk. One of the them smashed an acid bottle on his head as a dare, believing it to be a liquor bottle.” The duo is out of danger now.





First published on www.altnews.in