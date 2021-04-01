DeTect: Saayoni Ghosh wasn’t fleeing TMC workers

Chennai :

A video of TMC candidate from Asansol Dakshin, Saayoni Ghosh, running during election campaigning in Burnpur has gone viral on social media. It has been claimed that she was running after being harassed by TMC workers. Alt News ran a search and found an interview where the candidate had said, “I am a young politician who wants to meet as many people in my constituency as I can. So I run to cover distances so that I can meet more people.” Hence the claim was proven false.





First published on www.altnews.in