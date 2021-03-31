DeTect: Actor Ajay Devgn not thrashed by protesting farmers

Chennai :

A viral video claims Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was recently thrashed in New Delhi by farmers protesting at the border. “This was bound to happen. But who is responsible for this?” said the message which alleged Devgn used to tweet against farmers’ protest. Alt News found that the man in the video is a lookalike of the actor. The brawl took place at Delhi’s Aerocity. Both Delhi police and the actor himself have refuted the claim that it was Devgn in the video.





First published on www.altnews.in