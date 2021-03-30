DeTect: Police-civilians stir given false communal spin

Chennai :

Footage of a mob beating up two cops has gone viral. Users shared the visuals asking how cops can protect Hindus in Rajasthan’s Mewat if they themselves are not safe. Alt News ran a check and found that while passing through the market, a police car collided with another vehicle. A row broke out between the policemen and the people in the other car. The angry youths grabbed the constable and beat him up. There is no communal angle to the matter.





First published on www.altnews.in