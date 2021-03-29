Mon, Mar 29, 2021

DeTect: Cops not beaten for fining people sans masks

Published: Mar 29,202101:15 AM

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
A video shows a mob thrashing a policeman and messages allege that cops were attacked for collecting money from those not wearing masks in public. A mob of angry locals attacked police officers in Mysore, Karnataka, it is claimed. Alt News ran a search and found police officers were attacked by an angry mob following the death of a young man in a road accident in Mysore. A video of the altercation was shared with a false narrative. 

First published on www.altnews.in

