DeTect: Cops not beaten for fining people sans masks

A video shows a mob thrashing a policeman and messages allege that cops were attacked for collecting money from those not wearing masks in public. A mob of angry locals attacked police officers in Mysore, Karnataka, it is claimed. Alt News ran a search and found police officers were attacked by an angry mob following the death of a young man in a road accident in Mysore. A video of the altercation was shared with a false narrative.





First published on www.altnews.in