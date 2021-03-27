DeTect: Varsity did not mandate saffron scarf at convocation

Chennai :

A photo of Uttaranchal University students at their convocation has gone viral. It’s claimed the students were asked to wear saffron at the ceremony instead of black gowns. Alt News found the convocation images on the varsity’s website indicate it has not mandated a single colour as part of the dress code. In addition to saffron, blue and maroon handloom scarves were also worn by the students, an indication of their different departments.





First published on www.altnews.in