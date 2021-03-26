DeTect: Clipped video of Rahul shared with false note

Chennai :

Last week, a video of Rahul Gandhi went viral, where he addresses students and asks them, “Has unemployment increased under BJP rule?” A boy responds by saying, “It has not.” The clip was shared with the message, “What an insult.” Alt News found the student did not understand Gandhi’s question in Hindi, and changed his answer to ‘unemployment has increased’ when the same was translated for him in Assamese.





First published on www.altnews.in



