Mamata’s visit to a dargah was not in ‘secret’

A video of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has gone viral. One of the posts claimed that Banerjee visited Muslims in broad daylight but now visits them secretly in the dead of night at dargahs. It is being suggested that this is her tactic to fool Hindus. Alt News performed a search and found a news story that said Banerjee visited a temple and dargah before filing her nomination from Nandigram. The claim that she visited the dargah in secret it bogus.





First published on www.altnews.in