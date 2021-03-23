DeTect: Women’s day event shared as COVID meet in MP

Chennai :

A video of a woman dancing to a song in the presence of other women has gone viral. A politician shared the video suggesting this was during a National Health Mission (NHM) meet on COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh. “What is happening Shivrajji,” the user questioned state CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Alt News found the video shows staffers of the NHM, Bhopal celebrating Women’s Day. The video has drawn criticism since the women neither followed social distancing norms nor had they worn masks.





First published on www.altnews.in