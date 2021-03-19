DeTect: India not supplying free vaccines to Pakistan

Chennai :

After reports emerged that Pakistan will receive made-in-India coronavirus vaccines, multiple claims were made regarding its supply. A politician tweeted that Pakistan “requested” for made-in-India COVID vaccine under Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI). Reports on the delivery of vaccines haven’t explained the procedure of supply. Claims that Pakistan has requested Indian vaccines are false since the country will receive the doses via COVAX.





First published on www.altnews.in