Morphed image shared, claims Mamata faked injury

On March 10, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries to her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram and was rushed to Kolkata for treatment.
Chennai:
On March 12, she left the hospital in a wheelchair. An image of her walking away from a wheelchair went viral, stating she faked her injury. Alt News found the photo was doctored using Banerjee’s image from 2012. A news channel reported last week that she had begun her padayatra in a wheelchair.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations