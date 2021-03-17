Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Morphed image shared, claims Mamata faked injury

Published: Mar 17,202101:35 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On March 10, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries to her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram and was rushed to Kolkata for treatment.

Chennai:
On March 12, she left the hospital in a wheelchair. An image of her walking away from a wheelchair went viral, stating she faked her injury. Alt News found the photo was doctored using Banerjee’s image from 2012. A news channel reported last week that she had begun her padayatra in a wheelchair.

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations