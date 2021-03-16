Video from Yemen shared with false communal angle

A man identified as Shringi Yadav was arrested from Ghaziabad, UP after a video of him beating a boy for drinking water from a temple emerged online.
Soon after, two images of an injured boy were shared with a warning against certain communities from entering religious establishments. Alt News found that the recently shared images pertain to an incident from Yemen where a young boy was tortured by his parent. It has nothing to do with the UP case.
First published on www.altnews.in
