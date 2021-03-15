DeTect: Old hoax about UPA’s army boot scam revived

Chennai :

A message alleging that the erstwhile Congress-led UPA govt had procured military shoes that cost Rs 25,000 per pair from Israel, has gone viral. The shoes were exported to Israel by a Jaipur-based manufacturer and their cost was Rs 2,200 per pair. And India chose to buy the shoes from Israel and not from the local firm, the message said. Alt News found it was a five-year-old hoax that was revived, even after it was debunked in 2017.





First published on www.altnews.in