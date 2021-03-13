Sat, Mar 13, 2021

DeTect: Rajnath Singh did not support farmers’ stir

Published: Mar 13,202103:15 AM

Chennai:
In the backdrop of the farmers’ stir, a video of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh talking about farmers has gone viral. One post was captioned, saying “Singh came forward in support of farmers and spoke against farm laws. This came as a shock to the government.” Alt News found that Singh’s address was clipped and edited from the original speech, which was from five years back. It has nothing to do with the 2020 protests.

First published on www.altnews.in

