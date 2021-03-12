DeTect: News outlet makes false claims on COVID vaccine

Chennai :

The anchor of a news outlet recently tweeted an infographic which claimed that India has the lowest vaccine price in the world. The chart lists prices of vaccines in China, US, EU, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and India. Many shared this report saying India has the lowest prices in the world if any citizen chooses to pay. Alt News found the channel wrongly compared the cost of vaccine procurement for other countries with the price at which citizens can get the shot in India.





First published on www.altnews.in