DeTect: Bhagat Singh’s kin’s passing shared with false angle

Chennai :

On March 6, a photo of an elderly woman went viral and it was claimed she is Parkash Kaur, the sister of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The user stated that no politicians had offered their condolences following her recent demise. More than 3,500 handles retweeted this post at the time of writing. According to a September 2014 article, Kaur was living in Canada with her son, Rupinder Singh Malhi. She had died on September 28, 2014.





First published on www.altnews.in