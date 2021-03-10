Bolivian video shared as vax mishap in Mumbai

Chennai :

A video of a crowd of people pushing and shoving on the fourth floor of a building went viral. It shows the floor railing giving away and causing several people to fall down to the ground floor. It was claimed the incident took place during a vaccination drive in Mumbai. A search throws up news reports that say seven students died and five others injured after falling from the fourth floor of the Public University of El Alto, Bolivia.





First published on www.altnews.in