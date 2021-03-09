DeTect: Message claims encroachment over shrine in AP

Chennai :

A recent message claims that an illegal Christian cross was erected on a hilltop in Edlapadu, AP where footprints of Sita used to exist. Alt News found a tweet by Guntur Collector which said the allegation that the Cross was erected where Sita’s footprints and carvings of Narasimha existed is not true. The hill with Sita’s footprints is different from the hill which has the Cross.





First published on www.altnews.in