DeTect: Promise of ‘good beef’ for the people from 2017 polls

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here
Chennai:
Kerala assembly elections are scheduled to be held from April 6. A politico tweeted an article on March 4 which said the BJP’s candidate has promised good quality beef to voters if elected. Alt News ran a fact check and found it was an article published on April 30, 2017 that was shared. “A BJP candidate for the by-election to Kerala’s Muslim-dominated Malappuram parliamentary constituency promised quality beef for people if they elect him,” the report said.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations