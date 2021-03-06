DeTect: Old bribing video falsely linked to Yogi’s WB rally

Chennai :

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally in West Bengal on March 2, a video was shared on social media. It is being claimed that BJP workers distributed cash to lure people to attend Adityanath’s rally. Alt News found that a few news outlets had posted this same video on October 17, 2019. As per the description, Rs 200 was offered to those who attended former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das’s rally. Alt News couldn’t verify the claim. But it certainly has nothing to do with Yogi’s rally.





First published on www.altnews.in