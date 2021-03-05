Video of shoplifter shared with communal angle

Chennai :

A video of a crowd stripping the clothes off of a uniformed man recently went viral. The man in the police uniform can be seen wearing many layers of clothing under his shirt. Users claim the policeman reportedly tried to steal clothes from a mall. The message is being shared to target specific communities. A news website tweeted this video, but there was no mention of the man’s religious identity. It also confirmed that Lucknow’s Police Commissioner said that the policeman was suspended when the theft came to light.





First published on www.altnews.in