DeTect: Photo of Pak sculpture shared with false angle

Chennai :

On February 24, Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium. Following this, a picture of a statue of the PM installed at a roundabout has gone viral. The photo bears the caption: “It’s not tradition to name intersections, stadiums, and hospitals after people that are still alive.” Alt News found that the PM’s statue and the board with ‘Narendra Modi Chowk’ below the statue, was morphed into the a photograph of a fountain at Station Chowk in Pakistan’s Faisalabad.





First published on www.altnews.in