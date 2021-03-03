Photo of old rally in Kolkata shared as recent one

Chennai :

West Bengal Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held in eight phases. As political parties rack up campaigning efforts, an image of a massive crowd at an election rally. Party workers said the image shows Congress-Left rally in Kolkata. Alt News found that an image from the 2019 Left Front rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata was reshared as their recent rally held ahead of West Bengal polls.





First published on www.altnews.in