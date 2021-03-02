Video of lockdown violators thrashed is from last year

In the view of the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government has issued fresh restrictions that place a ban on religious, social and political gatherings.
Among the districts where tight regulations have been imposed is Amravati. A video is now circulating with the claim that policemen thrashed people with lathis in Amravati for violating norms. Alt News found that a video of police beating people during lockdown in Amravati last year has been shared as recent after fresh norms were imposed in Maharashtra.
First published on www.altnews.in
