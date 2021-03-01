Old image shared as that of Yogi’s Kerala visit

Chennai :

A picture showing a massive crowd of people forming a human flag in the shape of a lotus went viral. It was claimed the BJP’s symbol was formed to welcome Adityanath in Kerala. Alt News found the image was from Apr 7, 2015. The report said, “To celebrate its 35th foundation day, BJP created a spectacle at Dahod, Gujarat, by forming a huge party flag with around 25,000 supporters.”





First published on www.altnews.in