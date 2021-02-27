Kashmiri scribe falsely accused of ‘Pak ISI links’

A few news channels recently published reports based on an article by a website ‘Greek City Times’ claiming author-activist Peter Freidrich whom the Centre is pursuing in the farmers’ protest toolkit case is close to “journalist Baba Umar who is believed to be working for Pakistan’s ISI”.
Chennai:
Alt News found that the media outlets had amplified unverified news that turned out to be false. Both outlets are yet to apologise for the false reporting despite journalist Baba Umar clarifying that his name has been unnecessarily dragged into the toolkit controversy.
