Video falsely shared as rap song on farmers’ stir

Chennai:
A viral video of a rap performance claims the issue of farmers’ protest was raised in the song that was aired on a music channel. It ends with the artist saying, “Farmers of our country unite for we have nothing to lose but our chains.” Alt News found a result that suggested the video is from a rap music reality show, shot in Oct 2019, much before the introduction of the farm bill.
First published on www.altnews.in
