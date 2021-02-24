Video falsely claims Kejriwal threatened Gujaratis

Chennai :





First published on www.altnews.in

In the video, CM Kejriwal canbe heard saying, “If you oppose me you will be crushed,and people of Gujarat, you can do whatever you want.” Akeyword search on Google revealed that the viral videodates back five years and was shot in Surat. The incompletevideo suggests that Kejriwal said he would continue to call the shots in Gujarat, when he was actually paraphrasing Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements.