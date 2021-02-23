Tue, Feb 23, 2021

DeTect: Morphed image of Greta shared amid farmers’ stir

Published: Feb 23,202101:41 AM

Chennai:
A picture of climate activist Greta Thunberg inside a train compartment has gone viral. The picture shows the 19-year-old consuming food inside a train as African children allegedly watch her through the window. Alt News found the image shared on social media has been photoshopped. The actual image accompanying an article states the picture was taken in Denmark. 

