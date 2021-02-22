DeTect: U’khand rescue shared as army clean-up at border

Chennai :

It was recently reported the Indian army released videos and photos that “show the Chinese troops dismantling bunkers and temporary fortifications made of stone, manually and with JCB excavators.” A video shows uniformed men in mountainous terrain surrounded by JCB machines. The captions suggests that the Indian army removed Chinese bunkers after 150 Chinese tanks and 500 PLA soldiers evacuated the area. Alt News found that it was a video of ITBP’s rescue operation in Uttarakhand that was shared with the false claim that it shows the Indian army destroying Chinese bunkers in Ladakh.





First published on www.altnews.in