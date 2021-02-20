DeTect: TV channel misreports Disha Ravi as a single mother

Chennai :

Delhi Police arrested Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old environmental activist, on February 14 citing that she is a key conspirator in formulation and dissemination of the ‘toolkit’ shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg related to the farmers’ protests. A TV channel also published a report identifying Disha as a single mother. Disha’s high-school friend told Alt News that the claim of Disha being a single mother is false. Twitter was also abuzz with hashtags of various netizens claiming what they did when they were 22, a reference to Disha’s age and her ‘anti-govt’ stand.





