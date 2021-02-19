DeTect: False claim made of PSU being sold to Adani Group

Chennai :

Images of an Indian Oil-Adani Gas (IOAG) refuelling station have gone viral. It was alluded that IOC has been sold to the Adani Group under the BJP regime. An Opposition party worker was among those who shared the claim. Alt News found multiple joint ventures are listed on the PSU’s website, including IOAG. The city gas distribution projects are being carried out in a JV with Adani Gas. IOC has not been sold to any private entity.





First published on www.altnews.in