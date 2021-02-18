DeTect: Imposter handle poses as Disha’s kin on Twitter

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested by Delhi Police citing she edited the toolkit Google Doc on farmers’ protest shared by environmental activist Greta Thunberg. A fake account claiming to be Disha’s sister’s has also come up. People who either know Disha personally or have worked with her in a professional capacity confirmed that Disha doesn’t have a sibling.
First published on www.altnews.in
