AAP activist’s photo shared with false ‘toolkit’ claim

Chennai :

This week, a Delhi High Court lawyer posted a picture of a woman with CM Arvind Kejriwal with the message, “AAP activist Nikita Jacob who is absconding in the toolkit and violence case.” He claimed the woman in the image is lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob. Alt News found tweets by AAP workers that said the woman in the picture is not Nikita Jacob but AAP activist Ankita Shah.





First published on www.altnews.in