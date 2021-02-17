AAP activist’s photo shared with false ‘toolkit’ claim

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
This week, a Delhi High Court lawyer posted a picture of a woman with CM Arvind Kejriwal with the message, “AAP activist Nikita Jacob who is absconding in the toolkit and violence case.” He claimed the woman in the image is lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob. Alt News found tweets by AAP workers that said the woman in the picture is not Nikita Jacob but AAP activist Ankita Shah.
First published on www.altnews.in
