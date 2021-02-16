DeTect: City activist’s image shared with a false narrative

Chennai :

Two images have been shared with the claim, “The girl who said ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is now our farmers’ leader.” One of the photos shows activist Amulya Leona Noronha (19) with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. Alt News found that an image of Chennai-based student activist Valarmathi Sumsat at Tikri border was shared with the false claim that she is Amulya Leona.





First published on www.altnews.in