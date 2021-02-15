Oppn leader makes false claims about Shah in LS

Chennai :

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury had alleged in the Lok Sabha last week that Home Minister Amit Shah sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair at Rabindra Bhavan in Shantiniketan during his West Bengal visit ahead of the upcoming state elections. Alt News ran a fact check and found the claim is false. Shah’s actual place of seating is a makeshift bench of sorts at Shantiniketan, while Tagore’s chair is a protected artefact.





First published on www.altnews.in